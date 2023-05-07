CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) 7News really is working for you, and now we have just been recognized by the Excellence in Broadcasting Awards with two more prestigious awards.

Members of the journalism community gathered at the Charleston Marriot Town Center in Charleston on Saturday night to recognize the brightest stars among them.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the awards ceremony, which was judged by radio and television market professionals from Kentucky, New York, New Hampshire, and North Carolina. The Excellence in Broadcasting Awards are presented by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association.

With approximately 200 people in attendance, from 12 different news stations across the state of West Virginia, WTRF’s own Kathryn Ghion and Baylee Martin were awarded for their excellence in journalism.

Kathryn won the “Best Feature News Report: Light” in the television category. She has been an invaluable member of the WTRF team as an anchor and reporter since March 2018. She is recognized for her work and passion in advocating for veterans.

Kathryn says, “To be recognized for your work is always an honor, but to win an award for a story you feel really passionate about is truly special. I’m very thankful to the West Virginia Broadcasters Association for this award. I would also like to give a special thank you to the Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard and Northern Correctional Center who trusted me to tell this story. My bosses and the entire WTRF team have always been so supportive and couldn’t have done this without them.”

Baylee won the “Television Emerging Journalist Award”. This year was the first year they had the emerging journalist award in the first market. A bright and upcoming journalist, Baylee launched her broadcast career at WTRF in June of 2022 as an anchor and reporter.

Baylee says that since she first started to talk that she knew she wanted to be a reporter. She is so excited and proud to be presented with the award. She thanks WTRF General Manager Roger Lyons, and News Director Brenda Danehart for taking a chance on her and letting her tell stories, and the WTRF team for supporting her. She also thanks her parents who taught her to do what she loves and that she would never work a day in her life, and that so far that is “so totally true”.

WTRF is proud to receive these top two honors and wants to congratulate Kathryn and Baylee on their wins. They are both bright and amazing women, and we are proud to have them on our team.