WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7News really is working for you, and now we have just been recognized by the Associated Press (AP) with two more prestigious awards.

John Lynch, the WTRF Web Manager has been a finalist for Best Website for the last four years, and proudly takes home the win for the third year in a row.

“It’s an honor to be a finalist for an Associated Press award, but to win the award is something else. I appreciate all the hard work my web team does, Karen Compton and Amber Baker, along with the guidance and leadership from my News Director, Brenda Danehart and General Manager, Roger Lyons. This isn’t just an award for myself, but an award for WTRF and the Ohio Valley.” John Lynch, WTRF Web Manager

The group judging the site stated that the win came from the ease of navigation, and that they enjoyed the traffic camera feature, stating that it is unique. They also state that the site reads more like a newspaper or journal almost in terms of format, setting it apart visually from other sites.

Best Website was not the only win for WTRF. The station also had a victory for Best Mountain State Heritage with Veteran‘s Voices. This is the second year WTRF was nominated in that category. Veterans’ Voices is a project of the heart by 7News Anchor and Reporter Kathryn Ghion and was recognized for the outstanding storytelling and photography the segments offer.

Every year, the Virginias AP Broadcasters group holds an award ceremony to highlight the best in broadcast journalism. The organization held its annual awards ceremony Saturday at The Greeenbrier Resort.

They are an independent association comprised of local radio and television members of The Associated Press throughout Virginia and West Virginia. They honor four divisions of broadcast in almost 30 categories.

Congratulations to John Lynch and his team and to Kathryn Ghion.