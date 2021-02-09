WV active COVID-19 cases drop by more than 800

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s active cases are below 15,000 for the first time since Wednesday, Nov. 25., dropping by 801 overnight. Health officials say the current number of active cases is at 14,756.

West Virginia health officials have now administered 2,007,316 COVID-19 tests in the Mountain State.

WV COVID-19 data for Feb. 9, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

As of Monday, Feb. 9, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 19 additional COVID-19 deaths, including the deaths of a 63-year-old female from Marion County, an 82-year-old female from Marion County, a 65-year-old female from Jackson County, a 64-year-old male from Doddridge County, a 68-year-old female from Wood County, a 69-year-old male from Cabell County, an 82-year-old female from Logan County, an 81-year-old female from Barbour County, a 77-year-old male from Cabell County, a 66-year-old female from Logan County, a 90-year-old female from Mercer County, a 79-year-old male from Mercer County, an 85-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old female from Barbour County, a 73-year-old male from Mercer County, a 64-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 64-year-old female from Mercer County, a 96-year-old female from Raleigh County, and a 91-year-old male from Pendleton County.

DHHR also reported 416 new cases of the virus reported in the Mountain State. Health officials have recorded a total of 125,522 cases since the pandemic began. Today’s daily percent positivity rate of 4.80% and a cumulative rate of 5.60%.

108,616 West Virginians have now recovered.

COVID-19 vaccine data for West Virginia as of Feb. 9, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials say 394 West Virginians are in the hospital with COVID-19, of those patients, 109 are in ICU and 50 are on ventilators.

A total of 108,870 people in the Mountain State have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The WV DHHR says a total of 221,347 West Virginians have received their first dose of the vaccine. People in the Mountain State can now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System Map as of Feb. 9, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Some changes occurred overnight on the state’s County Alert System map. These changes include:

Gilmer and Clay counties moved from yellow to green.

Mingo County moved from orange to red.

Ohio County moved from gold to orange.

Randolph, Mason and Monroe counties moved from gold to yellow.

West Virginia has four red counties, 22 orange counties, 15 gold counties, eight yellow counties and six green counties.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,151), Berkeley (9,279), Boone (1,493), Braxton (757), Brooke (1,945), Cabell (7,365), Calhoun (217), Clay (361), Doddridge (434), Fayette (2,514), Gilmer (660), Grant (1,020), Greenbrier (2,328), Hampshire (1,452), Hancock (2,537), Hardy (1,244), Harrison (4,644), Jackson (1,616), Jefferson (3,456), Kanawha (11,487), Lewis (936), Lincoln (1,166), Logan (2,563), Marion (3,519), Marshall (2,925), Mason (1,714), McDowell (1,305), Mercer (4,029), Mineral (2,543), Mingo (2,027), Monongalia (7,398), Monroe (910), Morgan (892), Nicholas (1,106), Ohio (3,488), Pendleton (602), Pleasants (787), Pocahontas (570), Preston (2,461), Putnam (3,977), Raleigh (4,371), Randolph (2,289), Ritchie (585), Roane (477), Summers (682), Taylor (1,043), Tucker (477), Tyler (596), Upshur (1,585), Wayne (2,496), Webster (278), Wetzel (1,032), Wirt (333), Wood (6,731), Wyoming (1,669).