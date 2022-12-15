WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — Catholic Schools throughout the Mountain State are fairing well with public and private schools, across the nation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Schools within the Diocese of Wheeling/Charleston partner with the Northwest Evaluation Association for their academic progress assessments.

Those assessments are done three times a year. They serve as a roadmap for grade level aptitude, as well as, college and career readiness.

West Virginia based university sued for discrimination by Army veteran

The assessments show that the Diocese schools rank well above the national average in a number of categories school officials say it’s the work both inside and outside of the classroom that make the difference.

“We go outside the communities. We do a lot of community service projects. We do a lot with extra-curricular activities, beyond the sports. We have STEM programs. We do have music and drama at some of our schools. So we really try to focus on the the well-being of the child and recognize that the parents are the primary educators and so that’s where we work in harmony with the community.”

Mary Ann Deschaine. Superintendent. WV Catholic Schools

Since the pandemic Catholic School, within the State and throughout the nation have shown a significant increase in enrollment. Catholic schools in West Virginia will be accepting applications for enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year in February.