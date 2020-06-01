https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

WV Gov. Jim Justice gives 12:30 p.m. press conference detailing state reopening

Top Stories

by: Joey Stipek

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving his afternoon daily press conference as the Mountain State reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of 10 a.m., June 1, 2020, the WV Department of Health and Human Resources reports the state has received 98,095 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19:

  • 2,017 total cases
  • 1,313 recoveries
  • 75 deaths

Counties with confirmed by lab testing and probable cases of COVID-19 include: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (299/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (64/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (4/0), Fayette (48/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (29/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (178/5), Kanawha (228/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (6/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (44/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (10/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (34/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (100/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter