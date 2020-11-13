WV Gov. Justice gives update on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving a semi-daily press briefing on COVID-19 at approximately 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

The governor’s briefing comes as the state’s hospitalizations continue to spike, rising from 306 hospitalizations Thursday to 339 by Friday morning. Of those patients, 104 are in the ICU and 34 are on ventilatiors.

For the first time in at least two weeks, the state has no counties in red on the County Alert System, with Mingo County moving down to orange.

The state reported 742 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths Friday morning, bringing the totals to 31,639 cases and 11 deaths.