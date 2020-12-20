WV leads the nation in COVID-19 vaccination rate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia is leading the nation in COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration rate, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
Justice says the Mountain State has given 15,046 doses of the Pfizer vaccine out of 16,575 doses received — that’s a 90.78% administration rate.
According to Bloomberg.com’s COVID Vaccine Tracker, West Virginia has the highest administration rate of any state in the nation.
“While other states all around the nation are sitting around, trying to come up with a plan, we’re not waiting in West Virginia. We’re getting it done…“With the great help of our amazing National Guard, health experts, DHHR, and all our local partners, we’re on top of this. We’re administering as many vaccines as quickly as possible.”West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice
Justice says the state is ready to roll out the Moderna vaccine, which received the FDA authorization Friday, Dec. 18.