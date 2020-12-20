WV leads the nation in COVID-19 vaccination rate

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London. Research released on Wednesday, Dec. 16 in the U.K. suggests that people from ethnic minority backgrounds or with lower incomes are less likely to take the coronavirus vaccine being rolled out in Britain. That has raised concerns about whether the jab would reach the communities that have been hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia is leading the nation in COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration rate, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

Justice says the Mountain State has given 15,046 doses of the Pfizer vaccine out of 16,575 doses received — that’s a 90.78% administration rate.

According to Bloomberg.com’s COVID Vaccine Tracker, West Virginia has the highest administration rate of any state in the nation.

“While other states all around the nation are sitting around, trying to come up with a plan, we’re not waiting in West Virginia. We’re getting it done…“With the great help of our amazing National Guard, health experts, DHHR, and all our local partners, we’re on top of this. We’re administering as many vaccines as quickly as possible.” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice

Justice says the state is ready to roll out the Moderna vaccine, which received the FDA authorization Friday, Dec. 18.