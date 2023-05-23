WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – 7News is your Local Election Headquarters, and another Republican announces his run for West Virginia governor.

Businessman Chris Miller is running in the 2024 GOP primary.

He visited the Friendly City today to introduce himself to local business leaders and talk about why he is running.

Miller says he likes solving problems and he believes West Virginia has a set of financial issues that no one else is really thinking about.

“I’m running because I think we need a business minded person that knows how to run businesses, to run our government, grow our economy, add population to our state and move us into the economy of the 21st and the 22nd century. I think we need job creators running the state.” 2024 West Virginia Governor Candidate

He says he plans to create more jobs by leveraging the state’s abundance of natural resources like water, coal and natural gas to drive down the cost of power.

Miller says this will bring and keep more people to the Mountain State – while also becoming the “power plant” for the East Coast.

Miller runs 26 enterprises, including one of the biggest auto dealerships in the state, and employs around 600 people.