WV Office of Medical Cannabis to accept applications for labs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced a step forward in making medical cannabis available. The Bureau of Public Health said it’s Office of Medical Cannabis will resume taking permit applications for medical cannabis laboratories.

“This is a key step in the process to make medical cannabis available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, Director of the Office of Medical Cannabis. “We and many others continue to work toward a goal of providing eligible West Virginia residents the ability to procure quality-tested medical cannabis.”

The application is available online only. There is no limit on the number of permits and the process will remain open indefinitely.