WV politician supports ‘Accelerating Individuals Into The Workforce Act’

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – A new bill working its way through Washington could help people on government assistance get back on their feet and back into the workforce.

The “Accelerating Individuals Into The Workforce Act” would encourage employers to hire recipients of the “Temporary Assistance For Needy Familys” program.

The bill would allow part of the employee’s wage to come out of the program’s contingency fund.

It’s very good for the business, as well as the people and it’s the people that we’re trying to help to give them that pride of being productive and being among people who are doing the same. Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV)

The program would pay for up to half of the employee’s salary with the rest coming from the employer or state and local funds.

The bill is currently in committee.