WV Teacher arrested for carrying a gun to school

RICHWOOD, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department arrested an elementary school teacher. Shana Knight was charged with Possession of a Deadly Weapon on the Premises of an Educational Facility.

Deputies were called to Cherry River Elementary School in Richwood on Aug. 27, 2019 after a complaint was made about a teacher with a pistol. According to the West Virginia Code §61-7-11A, it is not legal to have a firearm or other deadly weapon on a school bus or on the grounds of any primary or secondary educational facility of any type.

After completing the investigation, deputies arrested Knight. She was arraigned before Magistrate Hanks and released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

