Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

WVDOH warns motorists of delays, lane closures on I-70

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
TRAFFIC ALERT_1530229050429.jpg.jpg

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Construction work along sections of I-70 is expected to take place this week.

Starting Wednesday, September 4, I-70 will be restricted to one lane in both directions between the West Virginia-Ohio state line and Oglebay Exit.

Construction will run through Friday, September 6 while Swank Construction performs prep work for the I-70 Bridge Project.

More lane restrictions along I-70 will take place, starting Thursday, September 5.

This work will be done in both directions between the West Virginia-Pennsylvania and milepost 13.

Restrictions are due to Tunnel Ridge long wall mining activity.

WVDOH officials urge motorists to expect delays.

Stay with 7News for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Alexa's Late Night Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alexa's Late Night Forecast"
More Weather News

Job and Career Fair

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter