WVDOH warns motorists of delays, lane closures on I-70

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Construction work along sections of I-70 is expected to take place this week.

Starting Wednesday, September 4, I-70 will be restricted to one lane in both directions between the West Virginia-Ohio state line and Oglebay Exit.

Construction will run through Friday, September 6 while Swank Construction performs prep work for the I-70 Bridge Project.

More lane restrictions along I-70 will take place, starting Thursday, September 5.

This work will be done in both directions between the West Virginia-Pennsylvania and milepost 13.

Restrictions are due to Tunnel Ridge long wall mining activity.

WVDOH officials urge motorists to expect delays.

