WVNCC marks 49th annual commencement ceremony

Ohio County, W.Va (WTRF) – West Virginia Northern Community College celebrated their 49th annual commencement ceremony Friday evening. The ceremony included the class of 20-20 and class of 20-21.

312 students with the class of 20-21 and 290 students with the class of 20-20 were all celebrated. To accommodate social distancing guidelines, the ceremony was moved to Wheeling Island Stadium. The college will also light up buildings on their three campuses with red and white lights to honor the graduates.

A big congratulations to all of the students.