WVSSAC: State Cheer Championship pushed to new year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s state cheer championship has been postponed to the new year following the WVSSAC’s announcement Saturday evening, calling the decision final after COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The high school cheer championship scheduled for December 12th in Huntington is moved to sometime after January 11th with an undetermined location.

WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan said, “The postponement is in accord with the December 2 update to the Safety Guidance for Sports issued by state government officials in response to the pandemic, and is made in the interest of safety for cheerleading participants and fans.”

