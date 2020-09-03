WVU announces 2020-21 fall golf schedule

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced the 2020 fall golf schedule.

The Mountaineers will compete in three tournaments, including The Health Plan Mountaineer Invitational in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

To start the fall campaign, the Mountaineers will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to take part in the Colonial Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club on Sept. 28-29. The tournament will only feature Big 12 Conference teams, and it will be used to determine seeding for the Big 12 Match Play Championship a few days later.

The third annual Big 12 Match Play Championship will take place Oct. 2-4 at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas, outside of Houston. Last year at the event, WVU went 2-2-1, defeating TCU and Iowa State while tying Oklahoma State.

West Virginia will cap 2020 fall play at home in The Health Plan Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club on Oct. 19-20. The field is still being finalized, but it is expected to have more than 10 teams from various conferences. Last year, the Mountaineers shot even par as a team to win the 15-team event.

“We are excited to open up our season at a historic PGA Tour venue, Colonial Country Club,” coach Sean Covich said. “Colonial has hosted a PGA Tour event every year since 1946 and was the site of the Tour’s return to competition earlier this summer.

“I am grateful that our WVU leadership and the Big 12 Conference has provided safe return to tournament play for our team. We will play against only Big 12 teams, arguably the best conference in college golf, back-to-back weeks at Colonial and Big 12 Match Play. This is a great way to measure our players against some of the best amateur players in the world.”

The 2021 spring golf schedule will be announced at a later date.