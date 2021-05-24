WVU Center for Sleep Medicine open at Wheeling Hospital

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

The WVU Center for Sleep Medicine held introduced their site today at Wheeling Hospital. 

Their services include home sleep testing and doctors specializing in both adult and children patients. 

The center features a state-of–the-art sleep laboratory that provides a wide range of testing for those who may be suffering from sleep disorders.

The lab is part of the hospital’s respiratory care services and is accredited by the Joint Commission, provides clinical diagnostic evaluations and treatment. 

