WVU completes baseline testing as school year begins

WVU Faculty and Staff walk up or drive thru Covid testing facilities at the WVU Coliseum parking lot made available to the WVU employee community, July 20, 2020. (WVU Photo/Greg Ellis)

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – After completing its baseline COVID-19 testing, West Virginia University is reporting less than 1% of positive cumulative COVID-19 results.

According to the University, WVU is reporting 0.64% cumulative positive results despite the rise of out of Morgantown as students and employees return to campus.

According to WVU, from July 20 – Aug. 22, WVU has tested 26,726 students and employees. The WVU Morgantown campus tested 24,284 people, WVU Potomac State College in Keyser campus tested 1,046 people, and the WVU Institute of Technology in Beckley campus tested 1,396 people.

“As we closed out the initial wave of testing that began on July 20, the results have shown a positivity rate under one percent overall. From a public health perspective, this has been a successful effort as we have been able to quickly identify and isolate positive individuals as they come to campus. Make-up testing has begun, and we are finalizing plans for further testing that will occur on campus throughout the fall semester.” Dr. Jeffrey Coben, associate vice president of health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health,

WVU says it’s now in the midst of transitioning into ongoing surveillance testing. The university will be anticipating an average of 1,500 tests per week.

The university says as tests are coming in, WVU’s COVID-19 testing dashboard will be updated Monday – Friday by 11 a.m. and the positive results will be sent directly to the state.

Updates to students and employees will be available on WVU’s Return to Campus website.