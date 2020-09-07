WVU football unveils week one depth chart

Neal Brown’s lineup is set for Eastern Kentucky.

West Virginia unveiled their week one depth chart for the 2020 season on Tuesday, giving fans, pundits and their opponents a glance at what they’ll see Saturday at noon.

Here’s a look at your week 1️⃣ depth chart for @WVUfootball: pic.twitter.com/jeo60AtAK0 — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) September 7, 2020

As announced on Friday, Jarret Doege will be under center for the Mountaineers, flanked by Leddie Brown. Sam James will start for the Mountaineers at the Z receiver, while Winston Wright and Bryce Ford-Wheaton will line up on the other side of the line as H and X receivers. TJ Simmons will be the slot man, while either TJ Banks and Mike Laughlin will trade off at tight end.

Isaiah Esdale, Ali Jennings and Sean Ryan are back for another year and will stand as backups, along with freshmen Sam Brown and Reese Smith.

The offensive line was fairly solidified before the release of the depth chart, but the starting five will be as follows, from left to right: Junior Uzebu, James Gmiter, Chase Behrndt, Michael Brown and John Hughes.

The Stills brothers, Darius and Dante, will get the start in the trenches as tackles alongside defensive end Jeffery Pooler Jr. Quay Mays and Jordan Jefferson will be backing up the Stills brothers, while legacy freshman Jalen Thornton will provide depth for Pooler.

The linebacker corps will remain largely unchanged from 2019, with a few exceptions. Josh Chandler-Semedo and Dylan Tonkery will be the anchors in the middle, while Jared Bartlett and VanDarius Cowan will man the bandit position (Bartlett appeared in four games as a freshman to keep his redshirt, while Cowan missed a significant part of the year due to injury).

WVU will have a new pair of starting cornerbacks after losing Hakeem Bailey and Keith Washington. Nicktroy Fortune and Dreshun Miller will get the start on Saturday, with help deep from Sean Mahone and Alonzo Addae. This will be Addae’s first start.

Tykee Smith will reprise his role as the spear safety, where he started eight games.

