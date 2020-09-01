WVU football’s “The Reel Neal” series gives inside look at the head coach

An abundance of safety has forced Mountaineer fans and media a bit more separated from West Virginia’s football team than usual at this point in the preseason. To make up for that lost time, the program’s social media team has done their best to life the proverbial curtain with their newly-released “The Reel Neal” series.

The multi-part series follows Neal Brown on a day of practice starting at what appears to be his home office. Brown discusses his philosophy on owning a certain part of the day (for him, it’s the mornings), which is something he learned from a mentor of his.

The viewer then follows Brown on his commute to work — getting a full picture of how the head football coach starts his days.

In this multi-part series, see what it's like to be the Mountaineers' Head Coach.#TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/3ZgisUl9j7 — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) August 24, 2020

Next up for Coach Brown is the preparation for the day’s practice. The series follows Brown as he goes through his meetings for the morning. After bouncing around speaking to everyone from his assistants to his student-athletes, he heads to the newly-renovated indoor practice facility, where most of his team is waiting for him.

“Back together,” he said, addressing his team. “This is the first time since March 12 we have a team meeting where we’re all together,” and this is the first time we’re going to practice together since March 12.”

The Reel Neal – Part II.

Preparation is key. Destiny Favors the Prepared. Relationships are important.#TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/kO8ufCSOnp — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) August 26, 2020

That tees up the third part of the series — a true behind-the-scenes look at one of Neal Brown’s practices from August 22, the first full-squad practice since March. After critiquing the fashion choices of the younger generation, the practice gets going with calisthenics and one-on-ones (James Gmiter and Darius Stills really go at it).

“There was some really good, and there was some really bad,” Brown said to his team after the practice. “But we’ve got plenty of time to get to where we need to go…but we’ve got to drop all that ‘B, C, D, E’ stuff, man.”