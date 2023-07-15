WHEELING, W.V.a. — WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital held a public bid opening for the demolition of the former Ohio Valley Medical Center (OVMC) campus on Thursday, July 13, at 12 p.m.

Sealed bids were were due by 9 a.m. that same morning, and a total of 6 bids were received.

The bids ranged from approximately $6.7 million – $17 million. The documents will be reviewed in detail to confirm completeness and the lowest two bidders will be contacted next week.

The lowest two bidders will be brought in for final interviews to discuss schedule, estimate time of completion, scope of work, and other specific details.

The final award is expected to be announced in early August.

The site is the future location of the WVU Medicine regional cancer center.