WVU law school hosts symposium on the case of Reta Mays, convicted serial killer

The US Attorney’s office and the Department of Justice held a symposium Thursday on the Reta Mays case.

Mays was convicted in May and sentenced to seven life terms in prison plus 20 years for killing seven patients with insulin and attempting to an eighth.

The symposium was held at the WVU Law Campus. Officials presented medical science and legal prosecution techniques to the audience, which was both in-person and virtual.

Guests included students, staff, law enforcement, and attorneys.