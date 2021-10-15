WVU law school hosts symposium on the case of Reta Mays, convicted serial killer

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The US Attorney’s office and the Department of Justice held a symposium Thursday on the Reta Mays case. 

Mays was convicted in May and sentenced to seven life terms in prison plus 20 years for killing seven patients with insulin and attempting to an eighth. 

The symposium was held at the WVU Law Campus. Officials presented medical science and legal prosecution techniques to the audience, which was both in-person and virtual. 

Guests included students, staff, law enforcement, and attorneys. 

I hope they will understand why and be prepared to collaborate with law enforcement, with other entities and from the lawyer’s standpoint that they also recognize how important science is in these investigations, particularly in this type of case forensic scientists and the experts across the world and that’s who was involved in this case.

 Randolph Bernard/ First Assistant U.S attorney

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pet Photo Contest

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter