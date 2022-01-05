WVU Medicine – Harrison Community Hospital is looking for people to join their team

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — As we all know many professions are hurting for workers. And healthcare is no different.
7NEWS reporter Taylor Long stopped by WVU Medicine – Harrison Community Hospital where she found out they are in need of employees to fill open positions. They are in need of about 18 workers in a variety of different fields. They need nurses, medical assistants, EMTs, and maintenance to name just a few.
The jobs come with benefits, paid time off, and even student loan assistance. Organizers say they had a pretty good turn out and even a few walk-ins.
All across the country we have hospitals that are needing to fill positions, so we’re just in the same boat, just trying to get as many positions filled as possible, and contribute to our outstanding staff that we already have here at Harrison Community.Lindsay Dowdle – Marketing Manager – WVU Medicine – Harrison Community Hospital