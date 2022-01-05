WVU Medicine – Harrison Community Hospital is looking for people to join their team

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — As we all know many professions are hurting for workers. And healthcare is no different.

7NEWS reporter Taylor Long stopped by WVU Medicine – Harrison Community Hospital where she found out they are in need of employees to fill open positions. They are in need of about 18 workers in a variety of different fields. They need nurses, medical assistants, EMTs, and maintenance to name just a few.

The jobs come with benefits, paid time off, and even student loan assistance. Organizers say they had a pretty good turn out and even a few walk-ins.