OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Less than five years ago, heart patients would have to leave the Mountain State for advanced procedures such as heart transplants, artificial hearts or robotic surgeries for valve replacements.

But now the Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Program at WVU Medicine offers not only these but many other state-of-the-art programs right here at home.

That was the message from Dr. George Sokos, Associate Chief of Cardiology at the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute, when he spoke to the Wheeling Rotary earlier today.

“We are very excited about how the program is going and how we are growing. We really want to be able to offer these therapies to people closer to home and with the highest quality care. That’s really important. You don’t want to just provide a service you want to be able to make sure you are doing as well or better than anybody in the country.” Dr. George Sokos, Associate Chief of Cardiology at the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute

Dr. Sokos also says, as many as, ten to twelve heart transplants were performed in the Mountain State over the past year.