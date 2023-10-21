WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Several new moms and moms-to-be gathered at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital today, October 21, for its annual Community Baby Shower.

Through many partnerships with local organizations, new mothers or anyone expecting were invited to gather information on various services to help them prepare for their new role as a mom.

The event was completely free, and anyone who showed up received six free raffle tickets for a chance to win some nice prizes.

The organizers of the event shared what it means to help the mothers that they work with every day.

”I can speak for both of us. We love our jobs. We love our moms. We love being able to help them. So having them be able to come in and just get information. We’ve talked to a couple of people, organizations and the moms coming through saying how nice it was that they were able to talk to everyone and again, get the information that they needed.” Laikyne Marling | RN, Labor and Delivery

Organizers for the event said they would like to thank everyone who came out and to the several local organizations for their support.