WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital hosts annual First Responders Picnic

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s National EMS Week, and to thank all of our first responders, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital set up camp at Sonneborn Shelter this evening for their annual First Responders Picnic.

About 200 of our local fire, police and EMS workers came out to enjoy the great weather, some fantastic barbeque and live music. It was open to any first responder in the area. Along with the great food and music, there were also a variety of door prizes, and several speakers honoring the first responders.

Officials from WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital were thrilled to honor the people we’ve relied on so much over the past year, especially since many of them are their own employees.

“This evening is to truly honor our EMS and fire department workers. They are our true heroes, we honor their work that they do every single day.” John Sebring, Director of Safety and Security Emergency Management, Wheeling Hospital

“These folks come in and bring our patients to us. They’re out there saving lives and bring those folks here so we can also save lives. You know, without them, the hospital would really would suffer from community outreach.” Kareen Simon, Chief Operating Officer, Wheeling Hospital

From us here at WTRF, we’d like to extend our thanks to all of our area first responders.