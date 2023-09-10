MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It is an event that remembers and honors the men and women who fought in one of the most historical wars ever and one that educates much of the community.

In partnership with Cockayne Farmstead, The Marshall County Historical Society held its second annual World War II Weekend on September 9,10.

The event featured military vehicles, re-enactment displays, guest speakers, and activities for kids and educated locals what really went on during the Second World War.

One of the organizers for the event shared how special the event is and why it is so important.

“It’s still something that’s really relevant, I think, to people. But then we’re also at the point where, within a few years, we will not have any more World War Two veterans. So, I think it’s really important to pass on those stories to the next generation. So, we really want kids to come down and talk to these people and learn about what it was like at that time.” Kara Gordon | Site Manager for Cockayne Farmstead

The event ran from 10-5 Saturday and 10-2 Sunday and saw hundreds of people come out for a fun-filled weekend.