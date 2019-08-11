Wheeling YMCA gifts students with ‘Backpack Bash’

ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling YMCA in Elm Grove is hosting a ‘Backpack Bash’ Sunday for local students before the start of the academic year.

The first 125 kids through the door will receive backpacks filled with numerous school supplies.

The ‘Backpack Bash’ will also include inflatables, face painting and shaved ice from Sno Biz.

Our goal is to provide school supplies for children in the Ohio Valley so they may start school with the tools they need for a successful school year. Julie Markel, Community Relations Director at Wheeling YMCA

YMCA ‘Backpack Bash’ is part of the YMCA Operation Backpack, an initiative that collects backpacks with school supplies for children in need.

The event will be held 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to the public.

More information can be found on their Facebook event page.