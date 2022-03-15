OHIO COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF)- As this horrifying war against Ukraine continues, American are looking for ways to help.

Local health care organizations are stepping up to the plate by collecting critical items and shipping them to the battle front.

They are asking for medical supplies, hygiene items, and new clothes.

Tate Blanchard is the Director of Marketing and Community Outreach IC Care.

He says the Ohio Valley is known for rallying behind the community and supporting them, so he’s hoping to extend our reach to those overseas and lend a helping hand.

Just recently we had one of our colleagues in the health care industry, put together an initiative to try to gather some local support for folks to be able to donate items that are really needed. So, if folks are out and about and they’re doing the grocery shopping and they want to help by buying some of these extra items, most certainly they can bring them here to downtown, Wheeling to our location at 1113 Main St. Tate Blanchard, Director of Marketing and Community Outreach, IC Care

Ukraine is in desperate need of bandages and as the need continues to grow, the list will be modified.

There are also drop off sites in Steubenville, Weirton, Toronto, and Wintersville.

For more information call or text 740-282-1132