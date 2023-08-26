OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – There is a lot of talent in the Ohio Valley. 7NEWS recently had the chance to sit down with local author Dr. Bill Welker.

Bill has been a teacher and wrestler for decades, and then became an author once he retired. So far he’s published five books, including three novels, a memoir, and a technical book on wrestling.

He also spent decades writing columns for the Wheeling News Register. When asked what advice he would have for aspiring writers, Bill says there is one thing he believes is crucial.

“How do I want this to end? You do have to have that ending in your mind first. You may go through the book and as you’re writing new ideas will come to you and you’ll say, ‘you know what, I’m going to go in a little bit different direction with this.’ There was one book that I did make, really a U-turn and I think it was for the best. And just keep writing.” Dr. Bill Welker, Author

Bill says that the old adage “practice makes perfect” applies to writing, so keep at it, even if you don’t think what you’re writing is very good.

He also recommends reading as much as you can. As a former reading teacher himself, he believes that being a good reader goes hand in hand with being a good writer.

You can learn more about his novels by visiting his website.