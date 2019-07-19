Young adults honored for summer work projects

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Most young adults spend their summers enjoying the nice weather before settling in back on their respective college campus.

However, there are several kids who would rather spend their summer break lending a helping hand.

More than 250 young adults across the country traveled to Steubenville earlier this week to complete work projects in the surrounding area.

A special gathering was held Thursday evening to allow campers to share their testimonials.

“As a young adult, I like to give my summer up so that I can help other people because it gives me a rewarding feeling,” said Yana Bowers, a participant. “Being able to not just go do things that young adults do like go to the movies, hang out with friends, but also make a difference in the world.”

“Well, I think that it shows that there’s a lot of hope for youth today,” said Bobby-Jon Bauman, Director of the Sycamore Youth Center. “A lot of times people just say negative things about kids in the news but I think it has restored hope in a lot of individual lives tonight.”

The special gathering also featured a montage of the week.