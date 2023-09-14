WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Police are asking for the public’s assistance in seeking additional information on a man who approached a juvenile girl in the Edgington Lane area of Wheeling.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon and was reported to police Wednesday evening.

The girl told police an older man approached her and then grabbed her arm.

Officials say the girl then ran from the suspect to her home in the area.

She was not injured.

According to the victim, the suspect is described as an older white man with a wrinkled face and mustache, short to medium length gray-white hair, around 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, scrawny build, and he had a lisp.

Anyone who has information on the suspect’s description is urged to call police at 304-234-3664.