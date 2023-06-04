GREENVILLE, S.C. — A youth pastor from South Carolina is facing charges after allegedly videoing girls a church shower according to a news report from WHNS.

According to WHNS, Greenwood County Sheriff Deputies started an investigation into the pastor after an earlier report of voyeurism.

Daniel Kellen Mayfield, 35, admitted to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Department of videotaping a woman who was showering at her mother’s house. The woman saw Mayfield standing in the backyard and notified police, according to the story.

Mayfield admitted to videoing the woman and was charged with voyeurism.

It was the charge that stemmed the investigation that Mayfield allegedly also filmed young girls in the bathroom of Gowensville Baptist Church in Landrum, South Carolina. It is reported that as many as six girls, as young as 14 years old may have been filmed.

The story indicates that Mayfield filmed the females in the church bathroom on at least three occasions dating back to July 2022. WHNS reports that deputies believe Mayfield acted alone, and the church was unaware of his actions as they were ongoing.

Gowensville Baptist Church confirmed to WHNS that Mayfield was a student pastor and that he was fired on the day of his arrest. They stated to WHNS that as soon as they learned of Mayfield’s actions they notified authorities and terminated him.

Officials confirmed to WHNS that Mayfield is in custody and charged with five counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of voyeurism.

WHNS reports that Mayfield has been denied bond and may be facing more charges upon further investigation.