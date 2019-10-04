Youth Services System is looking for mentors

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Its an important job helping shape the minds of tomorrow’s youth and Youth Services System in Wheeling is looking for responsible people to do just that.

All you have to do is apply and pass a background check. From there, your assigned a child and building the relationship is in your hands. You can go to the movies, make dinner together or even visit the car wash.

No matter what you do though, you’ll be making a new best friend.

If you would like to be a child’s mentor, you can register as an individual or a family. Just contact Amy Halicky at 304-218-2857.