YSS annual Wheeling Sleepout happening next week

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The ninth annual Wheeling Sleepout is taking place next week.

Youth Services Systems host the fundraiser each year to help bring awareness to homeless youth.

Also, all proceeds from the event goes towards the Transitional Living Program at YSS, which gives foster kids the necessary resources for future success once they phase out the system.

So, the Wheeling Sleepout is a way for us to raise funds for kids who are transitioning to foster care or who are couch surfing, homeless and living in their cars. Kids who just need an extra little piece to help them in life skills or get them into an apartment or figure out how to go back to school or get their GED — ways to learn life skills. Tammy Kruse, Director of Development of Youth Services Systems

Officials encourage participants to dress warm with the forecast predicting a cold and blistery evening.

A Boxed-In Design Contest, prizes and local bands will also be at the fundraiser.

YSS Wheeling Sleepout takes place Friday, November 8 at the J.B. Chambers Sports Complex.