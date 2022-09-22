OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Youth Services System held their Good Samaritan Tribute Dinner Thursday night at Wheeling Park’s White Palace Ballroom. This year, YSS honored The Women’s Giving Circle.

They are a group of women dedicated to serving the community though their philanthropy. They assist women and girls achieve life goals that they may not otherwise be able to achieve without support.

That includes supporting summer camps, providing pre-employment skills, teaching young mom’s parenting skills, providing housing and much more. The Women’s Giving Circle has provided over $450,000 to girls and women in the Ohio Valley the past 11 years.

7NEWS anchor Kathryn Ghion served as emcee for the event.