YSS honors Tom Burgoyne at the 2021 Good Samaritan Tribute Dinner

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Youth Services System honored Tom Burgoyne as their 2021 Good Samaritan Thursday evening.



Mr. Burgoyne is a former Ohio County Sheriff, and an FBI agent. Outside of those roles, he has been supporting the community for years in other ways, including his work with the Winter Freeze Shelter. Mr. Burgoyne tells us that one of the most rewarding parts of his career was the time he spent working with young people who were headed down the wrong path, and helping them turn things around.

“Well I’m really excited about this. I’ve been with Youth Services in some shape, way or form for about 25 years and it’s been very meaningful for me…..but it’s been a pleasure. Youth Services does a great job. They do so much for the people in the Ohio Valley, from Hancock County all the way down to Wetzel County.” Tom Burgoyne, YSS Good Samaritan, former Ohio County Sheriff and FBI agent

“He is a jack of all trades, he is a man of kindness and grace and fairness, and so we are so honored to be able to have him here tonight and all of these people who have been impacted by him in some way in this community.” Terra Crews, Director of Development for YSS

From all of us here at WTRF, we want to offer a very big congratulations to Mr. Burgoyne.