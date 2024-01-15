WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, “Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”

A common theme for a ceremony at Laughlin Chapel in Wheeling where community members gathered to celebrate local winners of the MLK essay, film and song competition.

One of the organizers for the competition, Ron Scott Jr., says he loves seeing kids’ creativity spark positive change in our communities through art.

The competition is open for grades K through 12 and is open to the whole state of West Virginia, but many local students won awards with Wheeling Catholic Central dominating the film category.

“Everything doesn’t have to be a very painful memory of mistakes you don’t want to repeat. It can be that, but it can also be something that inspires you to create something new and positive and inspiring for people.” Ron Scott Jr. | Community Outreach Director, Wheeling, YWCA

The state winners were all recognized in Charleston last Saturday.

Scott says he is proud of all the entries and can tell students’ put their hard work, thought and energy into each submission.