Zach’s Monday Noon Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Feds: West Virginia woman said US Capitol raid ‘was cool’
Video
Phase 1B COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic at WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital
Video
LIVE: DC parade celebrates iconic civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Video
Now, more than ever, we’re making it a mission to tackle hunger
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Purdue visits No. 15 Ohio State in Big Ten clash
Top Stories
After losing Mahomes, Chiefs and Henne hold off Browns 22-17
Chiefs’ Reid: QB Mahomes ‘doing good’ after concussion
Browns’ comeback comes up short, fall to Chiefs in playoffs
Browns have Conklin, Chiefs without Edwards-Helaire
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Souper Bowl Of Caring
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
Super January
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Monday Noon Update
Top Stories
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Jan 18, 2021 / 12:22 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 18, 2021 / 12:22 PM EST
video
Feds: West Virginia woman said US Capitol raid ‘was cool’
Video
After this week, you’ll be one step closer to a $1,400 stimulus check
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 9 COVID-19 related deaths; 988 new coronavirus cases
Video
Harrisburg woman may have tried to sell Pelosi’s laptop to Russia, FBI says
GOP Congresswoman on voting to impeach Trump: “I felt like I had to”
Video
Amid fears of ‘insider’ attack, FBI vetting Guard troops in DC
Video
Man donates not one, but two stimulus checks to West Virginia foodbank
Video
Ohio residents 80 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine this week
Video
Dancing trucker turns up at inauguration protest to promote peace
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Feds: West Virginia woman said US Capitol raid ‘was cool’
Video
After this week, you’ll be one step closer to a $1,400 stimulus check
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 9 COVID-19 related deaths; 988 new coronavirus cases
Video
Harrisburg woman may have tried to sell Pelosi’s laptop to Russia, FBI says
GOP Congresswoman on voting to impeach Trump: “I felt like I had to”
Video
Amid fears of ‘insider’ attack, FBI vetting Guard troops in DC
Video
Trending Stories
Feds: West Virginia woman said US Capitol raid ‘was cool’
Video
Phase 1B COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic at WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital
Video
2021 Inauguration Day schedule: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take office Wednesday
LIVE: DC parade celebrates iconic civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Video
Fire in homeless camp causes US Capitol lockdown; not believed to be a threat
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News