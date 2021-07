The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, have announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from ATR Performance, a federal firearms licensee.

On June 22nd, 2021, between the morning hours of 5:00 and 7:00 a.m., an unknown suspect burglarized ATR Performance, a federally licensed firearms dealer located in Fairmont, WV, and stole multiple firearms. After the burglary, an accomplice in a light colored vehicle (unknown make or model) picked up the burglary suspect, before leaving the area. Still pictures of the suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in the theft are attached.