MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF)

Area folks had great opportunity to check out the latest advancements in orthopedic technology Friday.



That’s when the Zimmer Mobile Learning Center rolled into the parking lot at East Ohio Regional Hospital.



The 45 foot facility has visited thousands of locations across the country to provide information on joint replacement and other orthopedic procedures. It offers state of the art audio and visual equipment to help provide educational information to the public.



East Ohio Regional surgeon Stuart Anderson was also on hand to answer questions.