Bridgeport residents question new income tax for council members

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – Residents of Bridgeport had many questions about a new income tax for their elected council members.

Although Village Council had scheduled this meeting for the finance committee, it ended up as a question-and-answer session concerning the new income tax. The village defaulted on loans owed to the state, leading to the declaration of a fiscal emergency.

Representatives from the Ohio Auditor of State’s office outlined the stark choices the council faces concerning spending.

“It was basically, comes down to this: You either gut your police department — and jeopardize the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens — or you find a stream of revenue that will generate between 300 to 350-thousand dollars,” said David W. Smith, Mayor of Bridgeport. “I am not a ‘tax guy’ — I don’t, I don’t like paying all the taxes — but it was a necessary measure that Council took under advisement.”

The recovery plan forecasts the new income tax will bring in $250,000 by 2021.

Should all go as planned, the village of Bridgeport should come out of fiscal emergency by 2023.