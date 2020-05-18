Monday marks the 40th anniversary of the eruption at Mount St. Helens.
The volcano in the cascade mountains is in Washington state, nearly 100-miles south of Seattle.
Mount St. Helens was recognized as a volcano in 1835.
There have been at least four significant eruptions over the past five centuries.
The blast on May 18th, 1980 killed 57-people and did more than a billion dollars’ worth of damage.
