Actor/comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77

Actor and comedian John Witherspoon died suddenly at his home in California Tuesday.

He started his stand-up comedy and acting career in the 1970’s and made his feature film debut in 1980’s “the jazz singer.”

Witherspoon appeared in a variety of well-known movies and television shows.

But he was probably best known for his role as ice cube’s dad in the “friday” film franchise.

More recently, he voiced the part of granddad on the animated series, “the boondocks” and appeared on the adult swim show, “black jesus.”

Witherspoon is survived by his wife, two sons, and a large family.

He was 77 years old.