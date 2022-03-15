On Thursday, March 10, two people were killed on Interstate 75 in Toledo, Ohio, after a police pursuit ended in a fiery crash.

Video captured by an Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera shows the moment the fleeing vehicle crashed into oncoming traffic.

Toledo Police said they were in pursuit of the vehicle that had two occupants when the driver entered the highway traveling south in northbound lanes.

Officers ended the pursuit when the driver entered the highway going the wrong way.

According to police, the vehicle crashed into oncoming semi-trucks. Both occupants were ejected on impact and killed.

Police said the drivers of the other two vehicles involved sustained minor injuries.

OHDOT via Storyful