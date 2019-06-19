Are you likely to be “catfished” in your state?

Online catfishing is happening in more places than others in the United States.

Not to be confused with actual catfishing down by the river, online catfishing comes with fake profiles made by scammers to target potential victims on dating sites or social media.

According to HighSpeedInternet.com, Ohio ranks #5 on the list of states with the least amount of catfishing scams per year, Illinois took the #1 spot on that same list.

Alaska on the other hand, is the state with the most catfishing scams per year.

Among the top 10 states with the most catfishing scams, eight are in the west.

Among the top 10 states with the fewest catfishing scams, seven are in the east.

