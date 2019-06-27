Arrests made after girl struck by bullet in Morgantown

Deputies arrived to the motel on Smithtown Road at about 1 a.m. Upon investigation, deputies discovered a juvenile female was struck by one of the rounds of fire. She was grazed in the chest area and treated for a non-life threatening wound, according to a press release.

Detectives utilized the Morgantown Police K9 to locate and arrest both suspects at a residence in the South Park area of Morgantown.

Nicholas Curtis, 27, of Morgantown is charged with Armed Robbery and Conspiracy.

Janson Davenport, 21, of Greenville, North Carolina is charged with Armed Robbery, Conspiracy, and Wanton Endangerment.

According to the criminal complaint, three men entered a room at the Morgantown Motel and a conflict ensued that resulted in shots being fired. One round hit a girl who was also in the room, according to court documents.

Both Curtis and Davenport were arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court with bond being set for $100,000 each.

Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department said the incident is still under investigation and no other information is being released at this time.