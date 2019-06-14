Battle over education reform continues in WV

The battle over education reform moves back to the West Virginia House of Delegates on Monday.

The house will gavel into session at 8:30 a.m. Monday. It will consider a massive education reform bill passed by the Senate two weeks ago, but the house will also consider dividing the measure into several individual bills.

The side for and against charter schools and education savings accounts are already lining up.

“We have to make sure that every child regardless of their Zip Code or income level, has a shot at a bright future. And these policies are proven to do that,” said Jason Huffman of Americans for Prosperity WV. “The folks that are against this have very little data to back up their contention.”

Fred Albert, a member of the American Federation of Teachers, disagreed.

“We have other ideas to move education, to transform education here in West Virginia and it’s not charter schools, it’s not ESAs. And our citizens have said, we don’t want them.”

While many teachers are on summer recess, they plan to be at the capitol Monday in huge numbers to protest against the education reform bills. We’ll have team coverage through the day on Monday.