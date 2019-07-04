Beast of the East: Ontario Cardinals’ Cooper Quinn

The Ontario Cardinals travel all the way from Canada to play in the Beast of the East.
Cardinals third baseman and pitcher, Cooper Quinn reflects on his experience as a veteran player and what it means to the younger players on the team.
