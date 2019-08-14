Bethany College seeking athletes for Special Olympics Field Day

Breaking News
BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Bethany College is searching for athletes to participate in its first ever Special Olympics Field Day.

The event will be held Sunday, September 8 at the Thomas Phillips Johnson Health and Recreation Center on campus.

Individuals with special needs, of all ages, will be taught the basics of soccer, football, volleyball, basketball, cross country and other sports. If you’re worried about expenses, there is no cost to take part and participants will get a free t-shirt.

The Special Olympics Field Day is being organized by Bethany College sophomore Allison Paxton, who is on both the soccer and track and field teams. She is the vice president of traditions for the Student Activities Council, the event’s sponsor.

“This was important to me because I was diagnosed with Aspberger’s Syndrome in first grade and it was a secret I held on to for a really long time,” Paxton told 7News. “Coming here and being in this community at Bethany, I just felt that I had the confidence and the people to support me. That I could come out with my diagnosis and it wouldn’t change anything.”

Paxton says that the Special Olympics Field Day wouldn’t have been possible without the help of Sam Goodge, Bethany College’s Director of Student Activities.

“She came to me and said ‘can we start a new tradition?’ That was the first question she asked me. I asked her, ‘what is it?’ She said Special Olympics. I said let’s do it,” said Goodge.

To register as an athlete for the Special Olympics Field Day, click here.

