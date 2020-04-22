Biden to form VP selection panel by May 1st

Joe Biden has shared new insight on the timing of his vice-presidential selection process.

Tuesday night on CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” Biden said he expects a vice presidential selection panel to be formed by may 1st.

He said the panel will vet potential candidates and narrow down the list of contenders sometime in July.

Previously Biden had said that there’d been discussions in his campaign to announce his pick well before the “usual time” prior to the convention.

The convention was originally scheduled for July.

It has since been pushed back to august due to the coronavirus pandemic.